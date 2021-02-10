Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) Volatility At 5.30%, Should You Add A Position?

258 institutions hold shares in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII), with 1.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.03% while institutional investors hold 95.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.81M, and float is at 37.44M with Short Float at 3.37%. Institutions hold 92.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.97 million shares valued at $305.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.34% of the CSII Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Brown Capital Management, Inc. with 5.98 million shares valued at $235.44 million to account for 14.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Champlain Investment Partners, LLC which holds 2.96 million shares representing 7.37% and valued at over $116.52 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.12% of the shares totaling 2.46 million with a market value of $96.8 million.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSII) is -0.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.00 and a high of $48.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CSII stock was last observed hovering at around $42.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.6% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.22% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -14.03% lower than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.33, the stock is -3.28% and 3.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing 1.40% at the moment leaves the stock 18.26% off its SMA200. CSII registered 4.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $44.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.01.

The stock witnessed a -6.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.45%, and is 0.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.30% over the week and 4.23% over the month.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) has around 779 employees, a market worth around $1.72B and $228.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -8.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.65% and -10.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.30%).

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $64M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 74.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.20% year-over-year.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sedo Sandra, the company’s Chief Compliance Officer. SEC filings show that Sedo Sandra sold 2,914 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 24 at a price of $31.94 per share for a total of $93067.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67467.0 shares.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 24 that Rosenstein Alexander (General Counsel & Corp. Sec.) sold a total of 4,692 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 24 and was made at $31.94 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 84145.0 shares of the CSII stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 18, Sedo Sandra (Chief Compliance Officer) disposed off 440 shares at an average price of $32.89 for $14471.0. The insider now directly holds 74,280 shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII).

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) that is trading 66.38% up over the past 12 months. Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is -7.03% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.11% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.65.