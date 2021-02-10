Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) on Track to Reach $22.00 in a Year

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE) is -12.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.00 and a high of $18.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CERE stock was last observed hovering at around $14.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.29% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 30.62% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.57, the stock is 5.44% and -4.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing 3.33% at the moment leaves the stock 16.92% off its SMA200. CERE registered a gain of 30.67% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.31.

The stock witnessed a -7.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.98%, and is 10.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.67% over the week and 5.62% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 61.89% and -22.64% from its 52-week high.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.45..

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) Top Institutional Holders

25 institutions hold shares in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE), with 27.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.96% while institutional investors hold 68.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 127.12M, and float is at 39.00M with Short Float at 6.59%. Institutions hold 53.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 4.31 million shares valued at $71.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.39% of the CERE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.1 million shares valued at $18.16 million to account for 0.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are LGT Capital Partners Ltd which holds 0.14 million shares representing 0.11% and valued at over $2.39 million, while CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System) holds 0.06% of the shares totaling 72886.0 with a market value of $1.21 million.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BAIN CAPITAL INVESTORS LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that BAIN CAPITAL INVESTORS LLC bought 332,293 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $10.30 per share for a total of $3.42 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 60.63 million shares.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Koppel Adam (Director) bought a total of 332,293 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $10.30 per share for $3.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60.63 million shares of the CERE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, Gordon Christopher R (Director) acquired 332,293 shares at an average price of $10.30 for $3.42 million. The insider now directly holds 60,632,356 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE).