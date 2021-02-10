Check out this: Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) could be on the verge of a big rally

Cass Information Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CASS) is 8.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.85 and a high of $54.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CASS stock was last observed hovering at around $42.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55% off its average median price target of $29.94 for the next 12 months. It is also -40.38% off the consensus price target high of $29.94 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -40.38% lower than the price target low of $29.94 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.03, the stock is 1.84% and 1.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 75672.0 and changing -1.29% at the moment leaves the stock 5.65% off its SMA200. CASS registered -21.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.25.

The stock witnessed a 5.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.89%, and is 0.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.83% over the week and 3.53% over the month.

Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) has around 875 employees, a market worth around $610.28M and $147.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.34. Profit margin for the company is 18.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.68% and -22.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cass Information Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.20% this year.

Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) Top Institutional Holders

181 institutions hold shares in Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS), with 2.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.67% while institutional investors hold 78.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.35M, and float is at 12.13M with Short Float at 3.07%. Institutions hold 66.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.02 million shares valued at $39.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.10% of the CASS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Buckingham Strategic Wealth, LLC with 0.88 million shares valued at $35.26 million to account for 6.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.83 million shares representing 5.75% and valued at over $33.38 million, while Janus Henderson Group PLC holds 4.52% of the shares totaling 0.65 million with a market value of $26.24 million.

Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LANGFITT GARY B, the company’s COO Utilities. SEC filings show that LANGFITT GARY B sold 3,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 04 at a price of $39.50 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33139.0 shares.

Cass Information Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 28 that LANGFITT GARY B (COO Utilities) sold a total of 1,439 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 28 and was made at $39.47 per share for $56797.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36339.0 shares of the CASS stock.

Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) that is trading -11.59% down over the past 12 months. WEX Inc. (WEX) is -2.98% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.66% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.51.