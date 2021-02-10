Check out this: Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) could be on the verge of a big rally

Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE: CWEN) is 0.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.12 and a high of $37.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CWEN stock was last observed hovering at around $32.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.24% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -46.41% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $32.21, the stock is -2.96% and -0.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing -0.12% at the moment leaves the stock 20.04% off its SMA200. CWEN registered 50.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.74.

The stock witnessed a -9.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.11%, and is 1.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.63% over the week and 3.37% over the month.

Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) has around 307 employees, a market worth around $2.63B and $1.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 83.66. Distance from 52-week low is 99.81% and -13.48% from its 52-week high.

Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clearway Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021..

Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) Top Institutional Holders

289 institutions hold shares in Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN), with 786.39k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.68% while institutional investors hold 97.34% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 96.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 8.0 million shares valued at $255.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.81% of the CWEN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.55 million shares valued at $203.64 million to account for 9.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.78 million shares representing 7.08% and valued at over $184.45 million, while Rare Infrastructure Ltd holds 6.07% of the shares totaling 4.95 million with a market value of $133.42 million.

Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Global Infrastructure Investor, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Global Infrastructure Investor bought 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $18.95 per share for a total of $1.14 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Clearway Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 30 that Global Infrastructure Investor (10% Owner) bought a total of 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 30 and was made at $19.30 per share for $1.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the CWEN stock.