Check out this: Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) could be on the verge of a big rally

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE: EARN) is -7.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.70 and a high of $13.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EARN stock was last observed hovering at around $12.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.53% off the consensus price target high of $13.25 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 6.77% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $12.12, the stock is -1.11% and -2.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing -1.54% at the moment leaves the stock 9.31% off its SMA200. EARN registered 9.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.64.

The stock witnessed a -2.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.68%, and is -0.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.47% over the week and 2.14% over the month.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) has around 150 employees, a market worth around $149.68M and $29.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.64 and Fwd P/E is 9.21. Profit margin for the company is 75.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 348.89% and -8.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.20%).

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.35 with sales reaching $5.86M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 302.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 55.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 121.60% in year-over-year returns.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Top Institutional Holders

87 institutions hold shares in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN), with 312.31k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.53% while institutional investors hold 67.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.32M, and float is at 12.02M with Short Float at 2.32%. Institutions hold 66.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackstone Group Inc. with over 3.3 million shares valued at $36.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 26.78% of the EARN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.91 million shares valued at $10.1 million to account for 7.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.9 million shares representing 7.33% and valued at over $11.79 million, while Michigan (State Of) Teachers Retirement System holds 4.70% of the shares totaling 0.58 million with a market value of $7.56 million.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Blackstone Holdings III L.P., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Blackstone Holdings III L.P. bought 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $10.09 per share for a total of $2018.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.3 million shares.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 12 that Blackstone Holdings III L.P. (10% Owner) bought a total of 14,633 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 12 and was made at $10.23 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.3 million shares of the EARN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 11, Blackstone Holdings III L.P. (10% Owner) acquired 32,179 shares at an average price of $9.95 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 3,288,745 shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN).

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) that is trading -57.48% down over the past 12 months. Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) is -8.07% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.78% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.59.