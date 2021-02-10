Check out this: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) could be on the verge of a big rally

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) is 5.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.11 and a high of $48.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GO stock was last observed hovering at around $40.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.67% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.58% off the consensus price target high of $59.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -6.54% lower than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.55, the stock is 3.20% and 5.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing 1.64% at the moment leaves the stock 4.87% off its SMA200. GO registered 35.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.65.

The stock witnessed a 7.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.25%, and is 3.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.73% over the week and 3.89% over the month.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) has around 682 employees, a market worth around $3.89B and $2.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.92 and Fwd P/E is 36.26. Profit margin for the company is 3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.81% and -14.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.23 with sales reaching $784.08M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.60% in year-over-year returns.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) Top Institutional Holders

320 institutions hold shares in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO), with 8.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.31% while institutional investors hold 104.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 92.49M, and float is at 85.35M with Short Float at 7.77%. Institutions hold 94.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sands Capital Management, LLC with over 8.2 million shares valued at $322.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.71% of the GO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Jackson Square Partners, LLC with 7.45 million shares valued at $292.8 million to account for 7.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 7.06 million shares representing 7.50% and valued at over $276.97 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 7.45% of the shares totaling 7.02 million with a market value of $275.94 million.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) Insider Activity

A total of 193 insider transactions have happened at Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 114 and purchases happening 79 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lindberg Eric J. Jr., the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Lindberg Eric J. Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $40.47 per share for a total of $1.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25136.0 shares.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Bracher Charles (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $42.70 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53769.0 shares of the GO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 27, Sheedy Robert Joseph Jr. (President) disposed off 6,667 shares at an average price of $42.50 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 15,809 shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO).