Check out this: Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) could be on the verge of a big rally

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MLND) is 15.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.26 and a high of $9.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MLND stock was last observed hovering at around $2.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.6% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -23.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.47, the stock is 24.87% and 25.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing 2.49% at the moment leaves the stock 34.57% off its SMA200. MLND registered -64.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 32.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.9639 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7760.

The stock witnessed a 48.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.33%, and is 14.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.79% over the week and 6.30% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 96.03% and -75.00% from its 52-week high.

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.34.The EPS is expected to grow by 81.50% this year.

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) Top Institutional Holders

58 institutions hold shares in Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND), with 1.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.29% while institutional investors hold 44.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.00M, and float is at 17.80M with Short Float at 3.95%. Institutions hold 41.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NEA Management Company, LLC with over 1.77 million shares valued at $2.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.30% of the MLND Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Great Point Partners LLC with 1.18 million shares valued at $1.92 million to account for 6.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ghost Tree Capital, LLC which holds 0.93 million shares representing 4.87% and valued at over $1.51 million, while Citadel Advisors LLC holds 4.18% of the shares totaling 0.79 million with a market value of $1.29 million.