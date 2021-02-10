Check out this: Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (PLYM) could be on the verge of a big rally

Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is 0.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.79 and a high of $21.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PLYM stock was last observed hovering at around $15.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.94% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -0.93% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.14, the stock is 1.14% and 4.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing -1.24% at the moment leaves the stock 11.33% off its SMA200. PLYM registered -18.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.54.

The stock witnessed a 1.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.32%, and is 1.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.32% over the week and 3.24% over the month.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (PLYM) has around 27 employees, a market worth around $381.07M and $102.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -27.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 94.35% and -29.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (PLYM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (PLYM) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.25 with sales reaching $28.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 81.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 63.50% in year-over-year returns.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (PLYM) Top Institutional Holders

161 institutions hold shares in Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (PLYM), with 1.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.56% while institutional investors hold 77.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.71M, and float is at 24.42M with Short Float at 2.95%. Institutions hold 72.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.9 million shares valued at $35.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.74% of the PLYM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.95 million shares valued at $11.73 million to account for 3.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Madison International Realty Holdings, LLC which holds 0.92 million shares representing 3.71% and valued at over $11.31 million, while Brookfield Asset Management Inc. holds 3.38% of the shares totaling 0.84 million with a market value of $10.31 million.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (PLYM) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (PLYM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (PLYM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -22.90% down over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is -36.83% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 69.46% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.37.