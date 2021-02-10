Check out this: Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) could be on the verge of a big rally

Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) is 2.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.38 and a high of $38.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SHOO stock was last observed hovering at around $37.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.16% off its average median price target of $35.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.93% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -44.6% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.15, the stock is 2.39% and 4.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.5 million and changing -3.11% at the moment leaves the stock 39.24% off its SMA200. SHOO registered -0.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 61.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.12.

The stock witnessed a -0.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.44%, and is 6.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.51% over the week and 3.82% over the month.

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) has around 2500 employees, a market worth around $2.93B and $1.28B in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.76. Profit margin for the company is -1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 120.70% and -6.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.60%).

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Steven Madden Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.21 with sales reaching $344.71M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -32.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -16.90% in year-over-year returns.

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) Top Institutional Holders

295 institutions hold shares in Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO), with 6.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.47% while institutional investors hold 102.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 78.56M, and float is at 76.94M with Short Float at 2.95%. Institutions hold 95.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 12.0 million shares valued at $423.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.42% of the SHOO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.57 million shares valued at $147.57 million to account for 9.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Macquarie Group Limited which holds 5.47 million shares representing 6.58% and valued at over $106.68 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 6.55% of the shares totaling 5.45 million with a market value of $106.2 million.

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 2 times.

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Crocs Inc. (CROX) that is trading 118.91% up over the past 12 months. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) is 68.61% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.13% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.5 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.63.