Check out this: West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) could be on the verge of a big rally

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE: WFG) is 8.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.00 and a high of $70.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WFG stock was last observed hovering at around $70.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.73% off its average median price target of $86.05 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.72% off the consensus price target high of $97.91 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 10.41% higher than the price target low of $77.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $69.79, the stock is 8.71% and 9.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 59090.0 and changing -1.04% at the moment leaves the stock 46.93% off its SMA200. WFG registered 69.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $64.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $59.78.

The stock witnessed a 11.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.89%, and is 11.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.31% over the week and 3.60% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 365.27% and -1.33% from its 52-week high.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2021..

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) Top Institutional Holders

153 institutions hold shares in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG), with 16.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.23% while institutional investors hold 48.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 120.88M, and float is at 50.32M. Institutions hold 36.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Scopus Asset Management, LLC with over 0.72 million shares valued at $33.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.09% of the WFG Shares outstanding.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boise Cascade Company (BCC) that is trading 39.02% up over the past 12 months.