Check out this: Workiva Inc. (WK) could be on the verge of a big rally

Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) is 16.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.01 and a high of $110.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WK stock was last observed hovering at around $105.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42% off its average median price target of $82.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.23% off the consensus price target high of $130.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -77.17% lower than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $106.30, the stock is 6.27% and 16.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing 0.40% at the moment leaves the stock 68.96% off its SMA200. WK registered 125.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 102.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $94.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $68.94.

The stock witnessed a 11.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.36%, and is 6.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.80% over the week and 3.69% over the month.

Workiva Inc. (WK) has around 1580 employees, a market worth around $5.04B and $338.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -16.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 382.96% and -3.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.60%).

Workiva Inc. (WK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Workiva Inc. (WK) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Workiva Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $90.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.80% in year-over-year returns.

Workiva Inc. (WK) Top Institutional Holders

263 institutions hold shares in Workiva Inc. (WK), with 4.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.10% while institutional investors hold 93.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.84M, and float is at 36.26M with Short Float at 10.78%. Institutions hold 84.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.92 million shares valued at $218.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.83% of the WK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 3.16 million shares valued at $176.44 million to account for 7.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.74 million shares representing 6.87% and valued at over $152.82 million, while Brown Advisory Inc. holds 5.61% of the shares totaling 2.24 million with a market value of $124.8 million.

Workiva Inc. (WK) Insider Activity

A total of 75 insider transactions have happened at Workiva Inc. (WK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 57 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TROM JEFF D., the company’s Executive VP & CTO. SEC filings show that TROM JEFF D. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $91.67 per share for a total of $2.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Workiva Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that VANDERPLOEG MARTIN J. (President & CEO) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $88.82 per share for $2.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the WK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, CROW MICHAEL M (Director) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $79.06 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 28,943 shares of Workiva Inc. (WK).

Workiva Inc. (WK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) that is trading 84.96% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.76% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.02 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.44.