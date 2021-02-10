Chemed Corporation (CHE) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

613 institutions hold shares in Chemed Corporation (CHE), with 415.86k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.61% while institutional investors hold 93.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.94M, and float is at 15.61M with Short Float at 1.25%. Institutions hold 91.45% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.79 million shares valued at $858.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.21% of the CHE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.46 million shares valued at $779.53 million to account for 9.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Neuberger Berman Group, LLC which holds 0.62 million shares representing 3.87% and valued at over $296.84 million, while Acadian Asset Management holds 2.89% of the shares totaling 0.46 million with a market value of $221.56 million.

Chemed Corporation (NYSE: CHE) is -4.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $330.01 and a high of $560.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CHE stock was last observed hovering at around $510.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.3% off its average median price target of $600.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.01% off the consensus price target high of $605.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 15.31% higher than the price target low of $600.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $508.16, the stock is -3.68% and -1.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 82638.0 and changing -0.45% at the moment leaves the stock 4.54% off its SMA200. CHE registered 4.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $531.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $499.20.

The stock witnessed a -7.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.70%, and is -0.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.66% over the week and 2.28% over the month.

Chemed Corporation (CHE) has around 16641 employees, a market worth around $8.13B and $2.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.81 and Fwd P/E is 28.79. Profit margin for the company is 13.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.98% and -9.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.10%).

Chemed Corporation (CHE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chemed Corporation (CHE) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chemed Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $5.13 with sales reaching $537.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.80% in year-over-year returns.

Chemed Corporation (CHE) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Chemed Corporation (CHE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MCNAMARA KEVIN J, the company’s president and CEO. SEC filings show that MCNAMARA KEVIN J sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 08 at a price of $549.30 per share for a total of $1.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Chemed Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 29 that MCNAMARA KEVIN J (president and CEO) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 29 and was made at $525.50 per share for $1.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the CHE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 18, SAUNDERS DONALD E (Director) disposed off 510 shares at an average price of $526.45 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 6,226 shares of Chemed Corporation (CHE).

Chemed Corporation (CHE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include LHC Group Inc. (LHCG) that is 31.42% higher over the past 12 months. Amedisys Inc. (AMED) is 60.58% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.45% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.1.