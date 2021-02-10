China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

105 institutions hold shares in China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC), with institutional investors hold 0.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.65B, and float is at 1.65B with Short Float at 0.08%. Institutions hold 0.93% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Northern Trust Corporation with over 3.58 million shares valued at $40.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.24% of the LFC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.36 million shares valued at $15.4 million to account for 0.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Credit Suisse Ag/ which holds 0.96 million shares representing 0.06% and valued at over $10.81 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 0.06% of the shares totaling 0.91 million with a market value of $10.29 million.

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE: LFC) is -4.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.27 and a high of $13.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LFC stock was last observed hovering at around $10.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.58% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 59.58% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.51, the stock is -5.14% and -5.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing -0.28% at the moment leaves the stock -6.50% off its SMA200. LFC registered -15.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.52.

The stock witnessed a -4.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.24%, and is -2.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.76% over the week and 1.01% over the month.

China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) has around 101541 employees, a market worth around $124.36B and $122.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.51 and Fwd P/E is 8.02. Profit margin for the company is 6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.09% and -22.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.00%).

China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

China Life Insurance Company Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 411.50% this year.

China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Prudential plc (PUK) that is -6.63% lower over the past 12 months. CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) is 26.26% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 50.16% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.63 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.05.