Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

440 institutions hold shares in Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS), with 376.13k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.65% while institutional investors hold 91.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 58.02M, and float is at 57.67M with Short Float at 2.74%. Institutions hold 90.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 8.76 million shares valued at $590.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.09% of the CRUS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 6.37 million shares valued at $523.52 million to account for 10.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.7 million shares representing 9.81% and valued at over $384.14 million, while Whale Rock Capital Management LLC holds 3.62% of the shares totaling 2.1 million with a market value of $141.58 million.

Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) is 7.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.04 and a high of $103.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRUS stock was last observed hovering at around $89.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.06% off its average median price target of $105.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.17% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -10.45% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $88.36, the stock is -6.65% and 1.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing -1.19% at the moment leaves the stock 22.72% off its SMA200. CRUS registered 12.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $89.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $73.31.

The stock witnessed a -3.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.52%, and is -1.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.44% over the week and 3.51% over the month.

Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) has around 1443 employees, a market worth around $5.23B and $1.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.25 and Fwd P/E is 17.97. Profit margin for the company is 14.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 87.84% and -14.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cirrus Logic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.71 with sales reaching $302.47M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.30% in year-over-year returns.

Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DEHNE TIMOTHY R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DEHNE TIMOTHY R sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $85.97 per share for a total of $85974.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17014.0 shares.

Cirrus Logic Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that CARTER JOHN C (Director) sold a total of 625 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $89.97 per share for $56231.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14406.0 shares of the CRUS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, Forsyth John (CEO) disposed off 2,489 shares at an average price of $89.00 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 2,052 shares of Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS).

Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) that is trading 35.39% up over the past 12 months. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is 33.97% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 37.3% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.75.