CNFinance Holdings Limited (CNF) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE: CNF) is -18.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.90 and a high of $5.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNF stock was last observed hovering at around $3.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $29.42 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.27% off the consensus price target high of $29.42 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 88.27% higher than the price target low of $29.42 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $3.45, the stock is 10.69% and 1.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 57208.0 and changing 6.15% at the moment leaves the stock -3.33% off its SMA200. CNF registered -30.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.3148 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.3350.

The stock witnessed a 10.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.77%, and is 10.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.94% over the week and 5.05% over the month.

CNFinance Holdings Limited (CNF) has around 1351 employees, a market worth around $229.80M and $333.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.38 and Fwd P/E is 123.21. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.97% and -31.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

CNFinance Holdings Limited (CNF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CNFinance Holdings Limited (CNF) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CNFinance Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $73.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.90% this year.

CNFinance Holdings Limited (CNF) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in CNFinance Holdings Limited (CNF), with 12.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.78% while institutional investors hold 0.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.69M, and float is at 56.39M with Short Float at 0.01%. Institutions hold 0.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Gagnon Securities, LLC with over 0.35 million shares valued at $1.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.93% of the CNF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Gagnon Advisors, LLC with 0.18 million shares valued at $0.57 million to account for 2.57% of the shares outstanding.