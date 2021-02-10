CNFR Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Conifer Holdings Inc. (CNFR) Now

Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CNFR) is 18.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.00 and a high of $5.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CNFR stock was last observed hovering at around $3.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -56.4% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -56.4% lower than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.91, the stock is 21.15% and 38.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 5.68% at the moment leaves the stock 38.09% off its SMA200. CNFR registered -0.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 59.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.0674 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.7412.

The stock witnessed a 33.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.22%, and is 22.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.40% over the week and 10.23% over the month.

Conifer Holdings Inc. (CNFR) has around 147 employees, a market worth around $33.08M and $98.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.50% and -21.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.80%).

Conifer Holdings Inc. (CNFR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Conifer Holdings Inc. (CNFR) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Conifer Holdings Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $22.66M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.20% in year-over-year returns.

Conifer Holdings Inc. (CNFR) Top Institutional Holders

19 institutions hold shares in Conifer Holdings Inc. (CNFR), with 4.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 43.52% while institutional investors hold 58.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.63M, and float is at 5.47M with Short Float at 0.82%. Institutions hold 32.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is IAT Reinsurance Co Ltd with over 0.25 million shares valued at $0.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.58% of the CNFR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 54000.0 shares valued at $0.16 million to account for 0.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royal Bank of Canada which holds 35532.0 shares representing 0.37% and valued at over $0.1 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.33% of the shares totaling 32294.0 with a market value of $93006.0.

Conifer Holdings Inc. (CNFR) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Conifer Holdings Inc. (CNFR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WILLIAMS R JAMISON JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WILLIAMS R JAMISON JR bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 29 at a price of $2.62 per share for a total of $26200.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.41 million shares.

Conifer Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 29 that O’Hanlon Isolde (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 29 and was made at $2.59 per share for $12944.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5000.0 shares of the CNFR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 17, RONEY BRIAN J (President) acquired 437 shares at an average price of $2.30 for $1005.0. The insider now directly holds 410,232 shares of Conifer Holdings Inc. (CNFR).