Cognex Corporation (CGNX) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 10.83% Change This Year

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) is 10.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.28 and a high of $88.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CGNX stock was last observed hovering at around $88.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4% off its average median price target of $70.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.11% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -56.11% lower than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $88.98, the stock is 5.12% and 10.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.6 million and changing 0.45% at the moment leaves the stock 33.57% off its SMA200. CGNX registered 74.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $83.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $72.31.

The stock witnessed a 3.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.28%, and is 4.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.68% over the week and 2.29% over the month.

Cognex Corporation (CGNX) has around 2267 employees, a market worth around $15.40B and $757.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 83.86 and Fwd P/E is 72.28. Profit margin for the company is 24.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 159.59% and 0.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.50%).

Cognex Corporation (CGNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cognex Corporation (CGNX) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cognex Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.28 with sales reaching $205.52M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 21.10% in year-over-year returns.

Cognex Corporation (CGNX) Top Institutional Holders

679 institutions hold shares in Cognex Corporation (CGNX), with 7.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.32% while institutional investors hold 97.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 173.94M, and float is at 167.09M with Short Float at 1.70%. Institutions hold 93.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 18.56 million shares valued at $1.49 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.63% of the CGNX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 15.3 million shares valued at $995.76 million to account for 8.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation which holds 11.97 million shares representing 6.85% and valued at over $779.03 million, while Brown Capital Management, Inc. holds 5.31% of the shares totaling 9.28 million with a market value of $603.82 million.

Cognex Corporation (CGNX) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Cognex Corporation (CGNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BANUCCI EUGENE G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BANUCCI EUGENE G sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $75.95 per share for a total of $0.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23000.0 shares.

Cognex Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 10 that BANUCCI EUGENE G (Director) sold a total of 10,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 10 and was made at $75.48 per share for $0.78 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33000.0 shares of the CGNX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, DiPalma Sheila Marie (EVP, Employee Services) disposed off 52,000 shares at an average price of $77.39 for $4.02 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Cognex Corporation (CGNX).

Cognex Corporation (CGNX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Schmitt Industries Inc. (SMIT) that is trading 91.64% up over the past 12 months. Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) is 71.10% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.44% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.59.