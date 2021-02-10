Cohu Inc. (COHU) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU) is 24.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.89 and a high of $49.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COHU stock was last observed hovering at around $47.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.77% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -10.56% lower than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $47.54, the stock is 5.45% and 18.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing 0.25% at the moment leaves the stock 101.50% off its SMA200. COHU registered 91.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 164.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.23.

The stock witnessed a 13.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 105.53%, and is 9.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.24% over the week and 5.01% over the month.

Cohu Inc. (COHU) has around 3200 employees, a market worth around $1.98B and $575.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.48. Profit margin for the company is -8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 434.75% and -4.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.90%).

Cohu Inc. (COHU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cohu Inc. (COHU) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cohu Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.61 with sales reaching $197.76M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -64.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 39.30% in year-over-year returns.

Cohu Inc. (COHU) Top Institutional Holders

223 institutions hold shares in Cohu Inc. (COHU), with 1.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.55% while institutional investors hold 94.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.95M, and float is at 40.89M with Short Float at 2.90%. Institutions hold 91.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.36 million shares valued at $242.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.15% of the COHU Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC with 2.7 million shares valued at $46.43 million to account for 6.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.49 million shares representing 5.93% and valued at over $42.74 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.81% of the shares totaling 2.44 million with a market value of $41.91 million.

Cohu Inc. (COHU) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Cohu Inc. (COHU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Muller Luis A, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Muller Luis A sold 5,174 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 04 at a price of $35.55 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.51 million shares.

Cohu Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 03 that Muller Luis A (President & CEO) sold a total of 25,118 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 03 and was made at $34.44 per share for $0.87 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.52 million shares of the COHU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Muller Luis A (President & CEO) disposed off 22,000 shares at an average price of $29.70 for $0.65 million. The insider now directly holds 543,155 shares of Cohu Inc. (COHU).

Cohu Inc. (COHU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS) that is trading 97.95% up over the past 12 months. Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is 28.36% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.47% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.04.