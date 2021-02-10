Collective Growth Corporation (CGRO) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

34 institutions hold shares in Collective Growth Corporation (CGRO), with 490.75k shares held by insiders accounting for 9.83% while institutional investors hold 71.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.01M, and float is at 10.28M with Short Float at 12.33%. Institutions hold 64.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Karpus Management Inc with over 2.0 million shares valued at $19.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.09% of the CGRO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Linden Advisors LP with 0.9 million shares valued at $8.87 million to account for 5.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Hudson Bay Capital Management LP which holds 0.7 million shares representing 4.59% and valued at over $6.9 million, while Basso Capital Management, L.P. holds 4.02% of the shares totaling 0.61 million with a market value of $6.06 million.

Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRO) is -8.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.65 and a high of $17.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CGRO stock was last observed hovering at around $13.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22%.

Currently trading at $13.08, the stock is -2.64% and 0.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing -1.65% at the moment leaves the stock 19.88% off its SMA200. CGRO registered a gain of 32.66% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.91.

The stock witnessed a -5.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.95%, and is -1.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.88% over the week and 5.18% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 35.54% and -26.31% from its 52-week high.

Collective Growth Corporation (CGRO) Analyst Forecasts

