CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

7 institutions hold shares in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN), with 2.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 34.81% while institutional investors hold 20.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.96M, and float is at 6.51M with Short Float at 0.04%. Institutions hold 13.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Meitav Dash Investments Ltd with over 0.55 million shares valued at $5.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.48% of the CLGN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Investment Management Of Virginia Llc with 0.29 million shares valued at $3.07 million to account for 4.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are St. Denis J. Villere & Company which holds 87850.0 shares representing 1.36% and valued at over $0.95 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 0.20% of the shares totaling 12797.0 with a market value of $0.11 million.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLGN) is 83.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.00 and a high of $22.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLGN stock was last observed hovering at around $21.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.77% off its average median price target of $23.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.81% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 5.67% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.81, the stock is 23.01% and 60.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -8.20% at the moment leaves the stock 101.71% off its SMA200. CLGN registered 79.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 115.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.41.

The stock witnessed a 48.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 173.24%, and is 7.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.40% over the week and 8.81% over the month.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN) has around 38 employees, a market worth around $131.54M and $6.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 69.51. Profit margin for the company is -97.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 230.17% and -13.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-186.10%).

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.3 with sales reaching $280k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 112.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 196.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -36.20% in year-over-year returns.