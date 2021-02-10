Communications Systems Inc. (JCS) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Communications Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) is 25.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.50 and a high of $6.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JCS stock was last observed hovering at around $5.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.25% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 28.25% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.74, the stock is 15.54% and 21.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 54193.0 and changing 0.88% at the moment leaves the stock 22.57% off its SMA200. JCS registered -7.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 16.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.45.

The stock witnessed a 21.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.56%, and is 13.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.29% over the week and 7.01% over the month.

Communications Systems Inc. (JCS) has around 674 employees, a market worth around $57.40M and $31.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 38.27. Profit margin for the company is -5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.00% and -15.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.10%).

Communications Systems Inc. (JCS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Communications Systems Inc. (JCS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Communications Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $13.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 105.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -13.40% in year-over-year returns.

Communications Systems Inc. (JCS) Top Institutional Holders

37 institutions hold shares in Communications Systems Inc. (JCS), with 2.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.82% while institutional investors hold 62.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.36M, and float is at 7.19M with Short Float at 0.14%. Institutions hold 48.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Gamco Investors Inc with over 0.71 million shares valued at $3.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.67% of the JCS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.68 million shares valued at $2.61 million to account for 7.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.43 million shares representing 4.62% and valued at over $1.65 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.21% of the shares totaling 0.39 million with a market value of $1.5 million.

Communications Systems Inc. (JCS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Communications Systems Inc. (JCS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Fandrich Mark, the company’s VP/CFO. SEC filings show that Fandrich Mark bought 200 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $5.05 per share for a total of $1010.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16061.0 shares.

Communications Systems Inc. (JCS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) that is trading 30.39% up over the past 12 months. HP Inc. (HPQ) is 23.70% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.96% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 11890.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.5.