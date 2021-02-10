Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) down -0.40% since start of the year

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE: CHCT) is -0.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.12 and a high of $52.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CHCT stock was last observed hovering at around $46.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $53.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.8% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -4.27% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.92, the stock is 0.06% and 0.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 63335.0 and changing 0.43% at the moment leaves the stock 4.71% off its SMA200. CHCT registered -5.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.08.

The stock witnessed a 1.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.32%, and is 1.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.29% over the week and 2.95% over the month.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) has around 25 employees, a market worth around $1.10B and $72.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 69.20 and Fwd P/E is 47.39. Profit margin for the company is 19.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 133.22% and -10.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.10%).

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.23 with sales reaching $19.88M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 97.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 24.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 18.10% in year-over-year returns.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) Top Institutional Holders

266 institutions hold shares in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT), with 1.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.12% while institutional investors hold 99.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.87M, and float is at 20.76M with Short Float at 2.22%. Institutions hold 93.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.26 million shares valued at $200.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.18% of the CHCT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.43 million shares valued at $113.54 million to account for 10.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation which holds 1.25 million shares representing 5.35% and valued at over $58.6 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.62% of the shares totaling 1.08 million with a market value of $50.61 million.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hensley Robert Z, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hensley Robert Z bought 2,630 shares of the company’s common stock on May 07 at a price of $38.02 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38002.0 shares.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 07 that GULMI CLAIRE M (Director) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 07 and was made at $38.81 per share for $97025.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9537.0 shares of the CHCT stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) that is trading -4.94% down over the past 12 months. Rayonier Inc. (RYN) is 19.77% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 50.25% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.73.