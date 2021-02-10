CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) Volatility At 3.26%, Should You Add A Position?

510 institutions hold shares in CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR), with 430.24k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.01% while institutional investors hold 96.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.34M, and float is at 42.34M with Short Float at 2.12%. Institutions hold 95.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.57 million shares valued at $662.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.04% of the COR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.08 million shares valued at $511.23 million to account for 9.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Massachusetts Financial Services Co. which holds 2.35 million shares representing 5.50% and valued at over $279.85 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 4.02% of the shares totaling 1.72 million with a market value of $204.16 million.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE: COR) is 1.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $90.07 and a high of $141.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COR stock was last observed hovering at around $126.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.97% off its average median price target of $132.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.51% off the consensus price target high of $156.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -27.12% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $127.12, the stock is -0.98% and 2.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing 0.77% at the moment leaves the stock 3.31% off its SMA200. COR registered 14.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $126.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $123.67.

The stock witnessed a 7.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.00%, and is -6.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.26% over the week and 2.91% over the month.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) has around 481 employees, a market worth around $5.62B and $606.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 65.09 and Fwd P/E is 62.62. Profit margin for the company is 13.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.13% and -10.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CoreSite Realty Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.43 with sales reaching $156.45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.20% in year-over-year returns.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Warren Brian, the company’s SVP, Engineering & Product. SEC filings show that Warren Brian sold 4,950 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 20 at a price of $127.03 per share for a total of $0.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23084.0 shares.

CoreSite Realty Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Smith Steven James (Chief Revenue Officer) sold a total of 4,065 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $130.00 per share for $0.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43527.0 shares of the COR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 05, Warren Brian (SVP, Engineering & Product) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $126.96 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 23,084 shares of CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR).

CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) that is trading -2.38% down over the past 12 months. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) is 18.60% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.91% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.21.