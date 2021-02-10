Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

309 institutions hold shares in Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA), with 1.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.17% while institutional investors hold 80.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 132.00M, and float is at 130.44M with Short Float at 1.92%. Institutions hold 79.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Chai Trust Co LLC with over 12.95 million shares valued at $100.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.81% of the CVA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.76 million shares valued at $83.38 million to account for 8.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 8.33 million shares representing 6.31% and valued at over $109.41 million, while Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. holds 4.51% of the shares totaling 5.95 million with a market value of $46.15 million.

Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE: CVA) is 13.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.57 and a high of $16.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CVA stock was last observed hovering at around $14.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.0% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -42.48% lower than the price target low of $10.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.96, the stock is 4.26% and 10.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing 1.29% at the moment leaves the stock 45.95% off its SMA200. CVA registered -3.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.69.

The stock witnessed a 8.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.94%, and is 2.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.25% over the week and 2.73% over the month.

Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) has around 4000 employees, a market worth around $2.00B and $1.90B in sales. Fwd P/E is 1150.77. Profit margin for the company is -1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 127.70% and -7.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Covanta Holding Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $489.03M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -93.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.80% in year-over-year returns.

Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stauder Paul E., the company’s President, Covanta Envir. Sol.. SEC filings show that Stauder Paul E. sold 3,146 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 05 at a price of $11.10 per share for a total of $34921.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62550.0 shares.

Covanta Holding Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Broglio Ronald J (Director) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $10.36 per share for $62172.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13567.0 shares of the CVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, SILBERMAN ROBERT S (Director) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $9.71 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 120,000 shares of Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA).

Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is trading -3.02% down over the past 12 months. Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) is 14.45% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -43.2% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.59.