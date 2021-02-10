Crexendo Inc. (CXDO) Is Down -3.75% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Crexendo Inc. (NASDAQ: CXDO) is -3.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.00 and a high of $12.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CXDO stock was last observed hovering at around $6.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.3% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 16.63% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.67, the stock is -4.81% and -4.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 61980.0 and changing -0.30% at the moment leaves the stock -3.05% off its SMA200. CXDO registered 50.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.31.

The stock witnessed a -9.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.75%, and is -3.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.74% over the week and 7.15% over the month.

Crexendo Inc. (CXDO) has around 55 employees, a market worth around $120.06M and $15.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 109.34 and Fwd P/E is 70.21. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 122.33% and -47.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.10%).

Crexendo Inc. (CXDO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Crexendo Inc. (CXDO) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Crexendo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $4.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 570.40% this year.

Crexendo Inc. (CXDO) Top Institutional Holders

20 institutions hold shares in Crexendo Inc. (CXDO), with 10.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 58.93% while institutional investors hold 20.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.25M, and float is at 7.38M with Short Float at 0.79%. Institutions hold 8.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bard Associates Inc. with over 0.49 million shares valued at $2.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.24% of the CXDO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is B. Riley Financial, Inc. with 0.34 million shares valued at $1.88 million to account for 2.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.2 million shares representing 1.30% and valued at over $1.09 million, while Essex Investment Management Co Inc holds 0.86% of the shares totaling 0.13 million with a market value of $0.72 million.

Crexendo Inc. (CXDO) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Crexendo Inc. (CXDO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MIHAYLO STEVEN G, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that MIHAYLO STEVEN G sold 360,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 28 at a price of $5.12 per share for a total of $1.84 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10.0 million shares.

Crexendo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 28 that Puri Anil K. (Director) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 28 and was made at $5.12 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13501.0 shares of the CXDO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 28, Williams David Roy (Director) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $5.12 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 20,000 shares of Crexendo Inc. (CXDO).

Crexendo Inc. (CXDO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is trading 15.78% up over the past 12 months. J2 Global Inc. (JCOM) is 8.76% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.03% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 56340.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.64.