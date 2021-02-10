Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 13.71% Change This Year

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE: CFR) is 13.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.69 and a high of $98.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CFR stock was last observed hovering at around $98.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.11% off its average median price target of $89.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.64% off the consensus price target high of $111.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -32.25% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $99.19, the stock is 3.46% and 9.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing 1.13% at the moment leaves the stock 29.55% off its SMA200. CFR registered 7.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $93.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $78.63.

The stock witnessed a 5.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.10%, and is 5.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.31% over the week and 2.62% over the month.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) has around 4659 employees, a market worth around $6.24B and $976.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.36 and Fwd P/E is 20.59. Profit margin for the company is 29.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 107.99% and 0.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.80%).

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) is a “Underweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 7 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.44 with sales reaching $352.92M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.70% in year-over-year returns.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) Top Institutional Holders

429 institutions hold shares in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR), with 6.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.90% while institutional investors hold 94.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.83M, and float is at 56.00M with Short Float at 3.64%. Institutions hold 84.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.19 million shares valued at $396.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.86% of the CFR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.05 million shares valued at $440.4 million to account for 8.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 4.58 million shares representing 7.28% and valued at over $292.65 million, while Aristotle Capital Management, LLC holds 6.61% of the shares totaling 4.15 million with a market value of $265.57 million.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Alonzo Annette M, the company’s Group Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Alonzo Annette M sold 7,080 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $96.53 per share for a total of $0.68 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5043.0 shares.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 05 that Bracher Paul (President of CFBI) sold a total of 22,740 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 05 and was made at $96.35 per share for $2.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 82956.0 shares of the CFR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, Avery Chris (Director) acquired 3,500 shares at an average price of $92.71 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 8,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR).

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) that is trading 27.71% up over the past 12 months. Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) is -1.72% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.43% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.84.