Daseke Inc. (DSKE) down -4.99% since start of the year

Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) is -4.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.86 and a high of $7.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DSKE stock was last observed hovering at around $5.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $8.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.8% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 31.0% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.52, the stock is -2.67% and -8.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -3.33% at the moment leaves the stock 10.69% off its SMA200. DSKE registered 52.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.98.

The stock witnessed a -4.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.88%, and is 5.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.84% over the week and 6.73% over the month.

Daseke Inc. (DSKE) has around 5921 employees, a market worth around $361.56M and $1.45B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.99. Profit margin for the company is -21.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 543.81% and -26.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-40.60%).

Daseke Inc. (DSKE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Daseke Inc. (DSKE) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Daseke Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $334.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 350.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.50% in year-over-year returns.

Daseke Inc. (DSKE) Top Institutional Holders

117 institutions hold shares in Daseke Inc. (DSKE), with 22.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 34.53% while institutional investors hold 41.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 64.82M, and float is at 42.58M with Short Float at 5.81%. Institutions hold 26.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.38 million shares valued at $19.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.20% of the DSKE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.53 million shares valued at $13.56 million to account for 3.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Portolan Capital Management, LLC which holds 1.05 million shares representing 1.61% and valued at over $5.63 million, while State Street Corporation holds 1.29% of the shares totaling 0.84 million with a market value of $4.5 million.

Daseke Inc. (DSKE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Charlton Kevin M., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Charlton Kevin M. bought 14,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $1.65 per share for a total of $23078.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Daseke Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 14 that Shepko Jonathan (Director) bought a total of 51,584 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 14 and was made at $1.53 per share for $79099.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the DSKE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, Bonner Brian (Director) acquired 23,116 shares at an average price of $1.55 for $35871.0. The insider now directly holds 161,625 shares of Daseke Inc. (DSKE).

Daseke Inc. (DSKE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TFI International Inc. (TFII) that is trading 136.34% up over the past 12 months. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. (ULH) is 19.44% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.03% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.0 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.37.