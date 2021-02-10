Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE: DKL) is 23.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.51 and a high of $41.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DKL stock was last observed hovering at around $39.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -15.88% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -23.12% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.40, the stock is 5.51% and 18.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 53828.0 and changing 0.31% at the moment leaves the stock 37.83% off its SMA200. DKL registered 30.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.69.

The stock witnessed a 15.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.67%, and is 8.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.34% over the week and 4.98% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 10.57 and Fwd P/E is 7.94. Profit margin for the company is 20.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 615.06% and -3.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.20%).

Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Delek Logistics Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.13 with sales reaching $127.71M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.90% in year-over-year returns.

Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Top Institutional Holders

58 institutions hold shares in Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL), with 35.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 81.03% while institutional investors hold 56.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.89M, and float is at 8.24M with Short Float at 2.86%. Institutions hold 10.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 1.82 million shares valued at $51.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.18% of the DKL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with 0.45 million shares valued at $12.77 million to account for 1.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ClearBridge Investments, LLC which holds 0.41 million shares representing 0.94% and valued at over $11.52 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 0.81% of the shares totaling 0.35 million with a market value of $9.96 million.

Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by D’Andrea Francis C., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that D’Andrea Francis C. sold 914 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $30.90 per share for a total of $28243.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12505.0 shares.

Delek Logistics Partners LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 24 that Spiegel Reuven (EVP/CFO) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 24 and was made at $33.60 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13463.0 shares of the DKL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 11, D’Andrea Francis C. (Director) disposed off 810 shares at an average price of $25.19 for $20404.0. The insider now directly holds 13,419 shares of Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL).

Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) that is trading -49.11% down over the past 12 months. Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) is -33.57% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.26% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.27 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.03.