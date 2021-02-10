Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) is 32.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.79 and a high of $29.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DK stock was last observed hovering at around $22.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.78% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.56% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -52.57% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.36, the stock is 5.04% and 22.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing -3.52% at the moment leaves the stock 31.30% off its SMA200. DK registered -25.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.88.

The stock witnessed a 27.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 102.85%, and is 8.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.85% over the week and 7.85% over the month.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) has around 3814 employees, a market worth around $1.62B and $7.70B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 174.20% and -27.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.30%).

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Delek US Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.87 with sales reaching $1.39B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -27.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -38.90% in year-over-year returns.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Top Institutional Holders

255 institutions hold shares in Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK), with 1.84M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.50% while institutional investors hold 109.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 73.67M, and float is at 71.88M with Short Float at 6.07%. Institutions hold 106.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Icahn, Carl, C. with over 10.54 million shares valued at $117.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.30% of the DK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.01 million shares valued at $78.02 million to account for 9.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 6.8 million shares representing 9.22% and valued at over $109.24 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 7.57% of the shares totaling 5.58 million with a market value of $62.09 million.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Marcogliese Richard J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Marcogliese Richard J bought 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $16.92 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19246.0 shares.

Delek US Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that FINNERTY WILLIAM J (Director) sold a total of 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $13.58 per share for $47513.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23500.0 shares of the DK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 19, ICAHN CARL C (10% Owner) acquired 270,000 shares at an average price of $11.39 for $3.08 million. The insider now directly holds 10,539,880 shares of Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK).

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading -23.44% down over the past 12 months. HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) is -27.82% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.61% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.91 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.09.