Deluxe Corporation (DLX) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

292 institutions hold shares in Deluxe Corporation (DLX), with 362.46k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.86% while institutional investors hold 93.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.87M, and float is at 41.53M with Short Float at 5.40%. Institutions hold 92.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.46 million shares valued at $188.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.42% of the DLX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.27 million shares valued at $109.8 million to account for 10.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Lsv Asset Management which holds 2.25 million shares representing 5.38% and valued at over $65.8 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 3.73% of the shares totaling 1.56 million with a market value of $40.24 million.

Deluxe Corporation (NYSE: DLX) is 28.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.90 and a high of $42.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DLX stock was last observed hovering at around $37.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.09% off the consensus price target high of $57.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 3.67% higher than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.57, the stock is 8.18% and 23.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing -0.92% at the moment leaves the stock 41.34% off its SMA200. DLX registered -10.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.41.

The stock witnessed a 20.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 73.21%, and is 5.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.30% over the week and 5.12% over the month.

Deluxe Corporation (DLX) has around 5584 employees, a market worth around $1.57B and $1.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 55.17 and Fwd P/E is 6.64. Profit margin for the company is -3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 98.78% and -12.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.90%).

Deluxe Corporation (DLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Deluxe Corporation (DLX) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Deluxe Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.04 with sales reaching $427.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -246.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.20% in year-over-year returns.

Deluxe Corporation (DLX) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Deluxe Corporation (DLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Thomas Christopher Lee, the company’s SVP, Chief Revenue Officer. SEC filings show that Thomas Christopher Lee bought 7,700 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $19.53 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7700.0 shares.

Deluxe Corporation (DLX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) that is -3.42% lower over the past 12 months. Ennis Inc. (EBF) is -6.89% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.89% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.83.