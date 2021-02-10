Denny’s Corporation (DENN) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

210 institutions hold shares in Denny’s Corporation (DENN), with 1.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.10% while institutional investors hold 84.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 63.79M, and float is at 61.79M with Short Float at 6.41%. Institutions hold 81.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wells Fargo & Company with over 7.19 million shares valued at $71.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.28% of the DENN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.01 million shares valued at $73.51 million to account for 7.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 3.6 million shares representing 5.64% and valued at over $35.96 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 5.52% of the shares totaling 3.52 million with a market value of $35.2 million.

Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN) is 16.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.50 and a high of $22.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DENN stock was last observed hovering at around $16.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.43% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -31.77% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.13, the stock is 6.82% and 17.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing 2.27% at the moment leaves the stock 50.77% off its SMA200. DENN registered -18.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 68.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.61.

The stock witnessed a 17.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 88.66%, and is 7.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.37% over the week and 4.71% over the month.

Denny’s Corporation (DENN) has around 4000 employees, a market worth around $1.08B and $322.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 112.70 and Fwd P/E is 38.32. Profit margin for the company is 3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 280.67% and -22.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (112.50%).

Denny’s Corporation (DENN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Denny’s Corporation (DENN) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Denny’s Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $80.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 184.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -46.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -29.70% in year-over-year returns.

Denny’s Corporation (DENN) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Denny’s Corporation (DENN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dillon John William, the company’s EVP and Chief Brand Officer. SEC filings show that Dillon John William sold 8,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $11.60 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76642.0 shares.

Denny’s Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that LAUDERBACK BRENDA J (Director) sold a total of 8,488 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $11.60 per share for $98501.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the DENN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27, WOLFINGER F MARK (President) disposed off 6,884 shares at an average price of $11.42 for $78617.0. The insider now directly holds 800,052 shares of Denny’s Corporation (DENN).

Denny’s Corporation (DENN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brinker International Inc. (EAT) that is trading 57.96% up over the past 12 months. BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) is 27.75% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.33% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.74.