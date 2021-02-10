Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Dillard’s Inc. (NYSE: DDS) is 23.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.50 and a high of $128.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DDS stock was last observed hovering at around $80.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.06% off its average median price target of $57.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -29.83% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -85.48% lower than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $77.90, the stock is 0.25% and 22.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing -3.78% at the moment leaves the stock 92.38% off its SMA200. DDS registered 19.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 179.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $70.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.58.

The stock witnessed a 34.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 70.72%, and is -4.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.52% over the week and 12.06% over the month.

Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) has around 22800 employees, a market worth around $1.70B and $4.78B in sales. Fwd P/E is 38.04. Profit margin for the company is -1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 262.31% and -39.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) is a “Underweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dillard’s Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.55 with sales reaching $1.66B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -29.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -15.70% in year-over-year returns.

Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) Top Institutional Holders

206 institutions hold shares in Dillard’s Inc. (DDS), with 5.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.28% while institutional investors hold 128.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.26M, and float is at 13.26M with Short Float at 30.34%. Institutions hold 94.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Newport Trust Co with over 7.31 million shares valued at $460.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 40.63% of the DDS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.4 million shares valued at $51.13 million to account for 7.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Lsv Asset Management which holds 0.94 million shares representing 5.22% and valued at over $59.25 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.24% of the shares totaling 0.58 million with a market value of $21.3 million.

Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) Insider Activity

A total of 99 insider transactions have happened at Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 94 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WATTS J C JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WATTS J C JR sold 3,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $51.11 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12600.0 shares.

Dillard’s Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that MATHENY DRUE (Executive Vice President) bought a total of 300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $37.00 per share for $11100.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 650.0 shares of the DDS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, MATHENY DRUE (Executive Vice President) acquired 200 shares at an average price of $37.43 for $7486.0. The insider now directly holds 350 shares of Dillard’s Inc. (DDS).

Dillard’s Inc. (DDS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Macy’s Inc. (M) that is trading -5.85% down over the past 12 months. The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) is 11.92% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.67% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.69 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.33.