DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

204 institutions hold shares in DMC Global Inc. (BOOM), with 348.22k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.36% while institutional investors hold 118.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.82M, and float is at 14.43M with Short Float at 17.46%. Institutions hold 115.62% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Brown Capital Management, Inc. with over 2.56 million shares valued at $84.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.31% of the BOOM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.34 million shares valued at $101.17 million to account for 15.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Earnest Partners LLC which holds 1.31 million shares representing 8.83% and valued at over $42.99 million, while Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 7.12% of the shares totaling 1.05 million with a market value of $34.65 million.

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ: BOOM) is 34.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.15 and a high of $59.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BOOM stock was last observed hovering at around $58.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $43.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -9.94% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -71.38% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.27, the stock is 10.14% and 20.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 0.17% at the moment leaves the stock 62.63% off its SMA200. BOOM registered 47.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 73.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.55.

The stock witnessed a 16.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 64.79%, and is 2.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.10% over the week and 5.66% over the month.

DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) has around 741 employees, a market worth around $864.73M and $258.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 120.39. Profit margin for the company is 1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 189.18% and -2.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.20%).

DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DMC Global Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $52.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -43.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -38.90% in year-over-year returns.

DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CARIOU YVON PIERRE, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CARIOU YVON PIERRE sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 24 at a price of $44.51 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

DMC Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that SHEPSTON MICHELLE H (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $40.17 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15097.0 shares of the BOOM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 13, LONGE KEVIN T (President and CEO) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $36.98 for $73950.0. The insider now directly holds 38,400 shares of DMC Global Inc. (BOOM).

DMC Global Inc. (BOOM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading 82.46% up over the past 12 months. Schlumberger Limited (SLB) is -24.31% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.75% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.69 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 25.85.