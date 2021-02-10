Electromed Inc. (ELMD) on Track to Reach $17.00 in a Year

Electromed Inc. (AMEX: ELMD) is 14.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.92 and a high of $19.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ELMD stock was last observed hovering at around $10.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.79% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 25.0% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.25, the stock is 10.46% and 12.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 3.12% at the moment leaves the stock -8.38% off its SMA200. ELMD registered 4.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.31.

The stock witnessed a 10.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.77%, and is 10.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.97% over the week and 3.96% over the month.

Electromed Inc. (ELMD) has around 120 employees, a market worth around $92.14M and $32.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.17 and Fwd P/E is 24.19. Profit margin for the company is 11.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.67% and -42.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.40%).

Electromed Inc. (ELMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Electromed Inc. (ELMD) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Electromed Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $8.32M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 105.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.60% year-over-year.

Electromed Inc. (ELMD) Top Institutional Holders

102 institutions hold shares in Electromed Inc. (ELMD), with 1.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.30% while institutional investors hold 54.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.55M, and float is at 7.38M with Short Float at 3.11%. Institutions hold 46.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.69 million shares valued at $7.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.99% of the ELMD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.37 million shares valued at $3.6 million to account for 4.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.28 million shares representing 3.21% and valued at over $2.88 million, while Acadian Asset Management holds 2.65% of the shares totaling 0.23 million with a market value of $2.38 million.

Electromed Inc. (ELMD) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Electromed Inc. (ELMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Winn George H., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Winn George H. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $15.34 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Electromed Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Craney Stephen H. (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $8.60 per share for $85987.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.57 million shares of the ELMD stock.

Electromed Inc. (ELMD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC) that is trading -2.25% down over the past 12 months. ResMed Inc. (RMD) is 15.40% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.57% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.02.