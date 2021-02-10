Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELDN) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ELDN) is 24.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.50 and a high of $27.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ELDN stock was last observed hovering at around $17.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.85% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.44% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 43.65% higher than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.16, the stock is 25.09% and 11.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 10.69% at the moment leaves the stock 35.78% off its SMA200. ELDN registered 106.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 116.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.96.

The stock witnessed a 31.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.71%, and is 22.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.07% over the week and 8.50% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 325.78% and -29.87% from its 52-week high.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELDN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELDN) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.54.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.10% this year.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELDN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.11M, and float is at 1.05M with Short Float at 8.35%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc with over 0.65 million shares valued at $11.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 45.25% of the ELDN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 10714.0 shares valued at $0.16 million to account for 0.75% of the shares outstanding.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELDN) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELDN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 13 times.