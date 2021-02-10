ELP Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) Now

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP) is -12.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.93 and a high of $17.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ELP stock was last observed hovering at around $12.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $13.44 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.4% off the consensus price target high of $15.46 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -3.4% lower than the price target low of $12.05 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $12.46, the stock is 1.15% and -4.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing -1.58% at the moment leaves the stock 7.79% off its SMA200. ELP registered -21.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.28.

The stock witnessed a -8.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.19%, and is 0.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.77% over the week and 3.00% over the month.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) has around 7006 employees, a market worth around $3.22B and $3.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.55 and Fwd P/E is 11.27. Profit margin for the company is 19.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.03% and -28.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -27.50% year-over-year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) Top Institutional Holders

113 institutions hold shares in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP), with institutional investors hold 22.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 273.66M, and float is at 122.97M with Short Float at 4.98%. Institutions hold 22.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 11.19 million shares valued at $160.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 35.84% of the ELP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. with 2.59 million shares valued at $37.1 million to account for 8.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.77 million shares representing 5.66% and valued at over $19.49 million, while Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. holds 4.77% of the shares totaling 1.49 million with a market value of $21.3 million.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is trading -28.61% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.25% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.95 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.1.