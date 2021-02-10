Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) Volatility At 4.62%, Should You Add A Position?

489 institutions hold shares in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS), with 7.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.71% while institutional investors hold 97.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.00M, and float is at 45.20M with Short Float at 5.78%. Institutions hold 83.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.28 million shares valued at $472.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.96% of the EBS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.42 million shares valued at $456.6 million to account for 8.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Neuberger Berman Group, LLC which holds 2.94 million shares representing 5.54% and valued at over $303.42 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.51% of the shares totaling 1.86 million with a market value of $192.42 million.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) is 33.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.37 and a high of $137.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EBS stock was last observed hovering at around $123.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.01% off its average median price target of $112.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.06% off the consensus price target high of $144.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -38.88% lower than the price target low of $86.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $119.44, the stock is 8.56% and 22.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing -3.25% at the moment leaves the stock 24.73% off its SMA200. EBS registered 93.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $103.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $101.94.

The stock witnessed a 22.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.40%, and is 2.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.62% over the week and 4.36% over the month.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) has around 1834 employees, a market worth around $6.27B and $1.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.41 and Fwd P/E is 12.77. Profit margin for the company is 12.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 157.58% and -13.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3.19 with sales reaching $563.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 40.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 56.40% in year-over-year returns.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kramer Robert, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Kramer Robert sold 45,397 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $120.03 per share for a total of $5.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 21 that Kramer Robert (President and CEO) sold a total of 21,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 21 and was made at $110.03 per share for $2.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the EBS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 20, Kramer Robert (President and CEO) disposed off 2,232 shares at an average price of $110.00 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 139,210 shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS).

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) that is trading 43.33% up over the past 12 months. Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) is -32.21% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.69% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.38.