Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) Volatility At 2.36%, Should You Add A Position?

536 institutions hold shares in Encompass Health Corporation (EHC), with 1.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.42% while institutional investors hold 96.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 98.70M, and float is at 98.06M with Short Float at 1.61%. Institutions hold 95.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 10.8 million shares valued at $701.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.86% of the EHC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 10.64 million shares valued at $879.73 million to account for 10.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 8.95 million shares representing 9.01% and valued at over $581.87 million, while William Blair Investment Management, LLC holds 4.70% of the shares totaling 4.68 million with a market value of $303.79 million.

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC) is -0.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.01 and a high of $88.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EHC stock was last observed hovering at around $82.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $95.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.39% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 5.67% higher than the price target low of $87.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $82.07, the stock is -1.70% and -1.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.47 million and changing 0.01% at the moment leaves the stock 16.01% off its SMA200. EHC registered 0.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $83.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $72.55.

The stock witnessed a -3.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.57%, and is 1.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.36% over the week and 2.62% over the month.

Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) has around 31570 employees, a market worth around $8.27B and $4.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.57 and Fwd P/E is 20.17. Profit margin for the company is 6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.94% and -7.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.90%).

Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Encompass Health Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.82 with sales reaching $1.23B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.10% in year-over-year returns.

Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Charbonneau Elissa Joy, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Charbonneau Elissa Joy sold 6,650 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $75.22 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20111.0 shares.

Encompass Health Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 28 that COLTHARP DOUGLAS E (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 23,501 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 28 and was made at $75.74 per share for $1.78 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the EHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15, Jacobsmeyer Barbara Ann (President, Inpatient Hospitals) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $64.73 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 44,761 shares of Encompass Health Corporation (EHC).