Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) is 61.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.55 and a high of $6.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLWT stock was last observed hovering at around $5.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $5.18, the stock is 18.41% and 37.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 73363.0 and changing 0.68% at the moment leaves the stock 73.16% off its SMA200. CLWT registered 163.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 72.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.10.

The stock witnessed a 38.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 78.18%, and is 15.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.19% over the week and 8.10% over the month.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) has around 80 employees, a market worth around $15.87M and $14.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.36. Profit margin for the company is 7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 235.13% and -21.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.20%).

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) Analyst Forecasts

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -248.60% this year.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT), with 1.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 55.85% while institutional investors hold 7.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.64M, and float is at 1.37M with Short Float at 0.05%. Institutions hold 3.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 90008.0 shares valued at $0.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.37% of the CLWT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 11828.0 shares valued at $31580.0 to account for 0.57% of the shares outstanding.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 46.52% up over the past 12 months. DXP Enterprises Inc. (DXPE) is -18.66% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 28.41% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 451.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.