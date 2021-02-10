Evercore Inc. (EVR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

417 institutions hold shares in Evercore Inc. (EVR), with 2M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.93% while institutional investors hold 97.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.69M, and float is at 39.41M with Short Float at 2.75%. Institutions hold 92.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.96 million shares valued at $434.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.75% of the EVR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.38 million shares valued at $221.24 million to account for 8.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 1.76 million shares representing 4.33% and valued at over $115.25 million, while Principal Financial Group, Inc. holds 3.74% of the shares totaling 1.52 million with a market value of $166.57 million.

Evercore Inc. (NYSE: EVR) is 6.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.25 and a high of $126.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EVR stock was last observed hovering at around $117.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.76% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.85% off the consensus price target high of $151.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 11.74% higher than the price target low of $132.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $116.50, the stock is 1.25% and 7.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.49 million and changing -0.65% at the moment leaves the stock 54.76% off its SMA200. EVR registered 43.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 86.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $112.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $82.52.

The stock witnessed a 0.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.42%, and is 1.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.27% over the week and 3.61% over the month.

Evercore Inc. (EVR) has around 1900 employees, a market worth around $5.50B and $2.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.36 and Fwd P/E is 11.40. Profit margin for the company is 10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 250.38% and -7.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.00%).

Evercore Inc. (EVR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Evercore Inc. (EVR) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Evercore Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.36 with sales reaching $561.11M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 29.00% in year-over-year returns.

Evercore Inc. (EVR) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Evercore Inc. (EVR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Walsh Robert B, the company’s Principal Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Walsh Robert B sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $116.33 per share for a total of $2.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78568.0 shares.

Evercore Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 22 that FUTTER ELLEN V (Director) sold a total of 981 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 22 and was made at $83.19 per share for $81609.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2885.0 shares of the EVR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 23, Walsh Robert B (Principal Financial Officer) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $50.14 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 105,542 shares of Evercore Inc. (EVR).

Evercore Inc. (EVR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Greenhill & Co. Inc. (GHL) that is trading -25.81% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.93% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.09 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.05.