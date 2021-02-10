Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

4 institutions hold shares in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO), with 2.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.72% while institutional investors hold 0.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 79.85M, and float is at 54.57M with Short Float at 0.21%. Institutions hold 0.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 12551.0 shares valued at $86225.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.18% of the DUO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 560.0 shares valued at $3847.0 to account for 0.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 439.0 shares representing 0.01% and valued at over $3015.0, while Gemmer Asset Management LLC holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 400.0 with a market value of $3016.0.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) is 17.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.66 and a high of $129.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DUO stock was last observed hovering at around $8.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $51.90 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.95% off the consensus price target high of $51.90 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 82.95% higher than the price target low of $51.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.85, the stock is 5.81% and 9.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 2.67% at the moment leaves the stock 3.05% off its SMA200. DUO registered -42.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.63.

The stock witnessed a 14.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.11%, and is 4.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.35% over the week and 6.80% over the month.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) has around 1676 employees, a market worth around $705.79M and $444.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 421.43. Profit margin for the company is -50.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.36% and -93.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.80%).

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.68 with sales reaching $249.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -774.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 31.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 67.50% in year-over-year returns.