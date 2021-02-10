Far Peak Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: FPAC) stock Plunged by -0.19% yesterday

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: FPAC) is 4.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.05 and a high of $10.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FPAC stock was last observed hovering at around $10.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $10.70, the stock is 1.84% and 1.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing -0.19% at the moment leaves the stock 1.84% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.46.

Distance from 52-week low is 6.47% and -1.11% from its 52-week high.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation (FPAC) Analyst Forecasts

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation (FPAC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Third Point LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Third Point LLC bought 6,421,052 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 28 at a price of $9.50 per share for a total of $61.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10.42 million shares.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 26 that Silver Lake (Offshore) AIV GP (10% Owner) sold a total of 2,771,206 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 26 and was made at $10.72 per share for $29.71 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.72 million shares of the FPAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 3,156,175 shares at an average price of $10.32 for $32.57 million. The insider now directly holds 5,028,030 shares of Far Peak Acquisition Corporation (FPAC).