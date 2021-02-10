Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Federated Hermes Inc. (NYSE: FHI) is 0.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.54 and a high of $35.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FHI stock was last observed hovering at around $29.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3% off its average median price target of $30.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.0% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -3.75% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.05, the stock is -1.12% and -0.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing -1.02% at the moment leaves the stock 18.40% off its SMA200. FHI registered -16.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.06.

The stock witnessed a -4.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.79%, and is 6.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.30% over the week and 3.35% over the month.

Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) has around 1826 employees, a market worth around $2.86B and $1.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.01 and Fwd P/E is 8.92. Profit margin for the company is 19.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 131.66% and -18.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.80%).

Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Federated Hermes Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.77 with sales reaching $345.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.80% in year-over-year returns.

Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) Top Institutional Holders

393 institutions hold shares in Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI), with 4.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.48% while institutional investors hold 92.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 96.04M, and float is at 94.83M with Short Float at 1.89%. Institutions hold 88.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 12.41 million shares valued at $358.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.49% of the FHI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.86 million shares valued at $190.5 million to account for 8.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP which holds 5.12 million shares representing 5.16% and valued at over $147.99 million, while Great-West Life Assurance Company holds 4.57% of the shares totaling 4.54 million with a market value of $97.62 million.

Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ceresino Gordon J, the company’s Vice Chairman. SEC filings show that Ceresino Gordon J sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $29.60 per share for a total of $0.74 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79375.0 shares.

Federated Hermes Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that FISHER JOHN B (Vice President) sold a total of 8,136 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $28.33 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.53 million shares of the FHI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Van Meter Stephen (VP, Chief Compliance Officer) disposed off 331 shares at an average price of $28.37 for $9390.0. The insider now directly holds 32,608 shares of Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI).

Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) that is trading 3.98% up over the past 12 months. Manning & Napier Inc. (MN) is 232.47% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.67% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.04.