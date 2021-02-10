Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) on Track to Reach $27.50 in a Year

Financial Institutions Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI) is 15.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.78 and a high of $30.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FISI stock was last observed hovering at around $25.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $27.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.07% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -4.32% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $26.08, the stock is 6.47% and 12.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 60692.0 and changing 1.48% at the moment leaves the stock 39.74% off its SMA200. FISI registered -13.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.99.

The stock witnessed a 2.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.94%, and is 4.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.52% over the week and 3.47% over the month.

Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) has around 703 employees, a market worth around $421.97M and $161.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.36 and Fwd P/E is 9.03. Profit margin for the company is 22.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 104.07% and -15.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.20%).

Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Financial Institutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.75 with sales reaching $36.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.30% in year-over-year returns.

Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) Top Institutional Holders

180 institutions hold shares in Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI), with 361.83k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.28% while institutional investors hold 71.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.03M, and float is at 15.67M with Short Float at 1.31%. Institutions hold 69.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 1.31 million shares valued at $20.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.18% of the FISI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.28 million shares valued at $28.76 million to account for 7.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.77 million shares representing 4.81% and valued at over $11.87 million, while Commonwealth Equity Services, LLC holds 3.74% of the shares totaling 0.6 million with a market value of $9.24 million.

Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DORN ANDREW W JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DORN ANDREW W JR bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 14 at a price of $13.50 per share for a total of $13500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25000.0 shares.

Financial Institutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 that Glaser Robert M (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 and was made at $14.15 per share for $14150.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21336.0 shares of the FISI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 06, DUGAN JOSEPH L (Senior Vice President) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $15.90 for $7950.0. The insider now directly holds 5,879 shares of Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI).

Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) that is trading -8.54% down over the past 12 months. Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN) is -21.23% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.74% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.89.