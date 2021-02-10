First Bank (FRBA) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

89 institutions hold shares in First Bank (FRBA), with 2.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.67% while institutional investors hold 48.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.54M, and float is at 15.85M with Short Float at 0.92%. Institutions hold 42.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Patriot Financial Partners Gp, Lp with over 1.59 million shares valued at $9.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.91% of the FRBA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Banc Funds Company, L.L.C. (The) with 1.24 million shares valued at $7.69 million to account for 10.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.96 million shares representing 8.37% and valued at over $5.95 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 8.31% of the shares totaling 0.95 million with a market value of $8.93 million.

First Bank (NASDAQ: FRBA) is 18.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.00 and a high of $12.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FRBA stock was last observed hovering at around $11.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.43% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.03% off the consensus price target high of $14.50 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -1.45% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.16, the stock is 14.71% and 16.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 93201.0 and changing -3.71% at the moment leaves the stock 43.45% off its SMA200. FRBA registered 2.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 66.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.99.

The stock witnessed a 16.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.45%, and is 15.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.80% over the week and 5.19% over the month.

First Bank (FRBA) has around 179 employees, a market worth around $216.06M and $89.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.40 and Fwd P/E is 9.22. Distance from 52-week low is 86.00% and -7.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.00%).

First Bank (FRBA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Bank (FRBA) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Bank is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.34 with sales reaching $19.28M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.20% in year-over-year returns.