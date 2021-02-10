First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (FMBI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

264 institutions hold shares in First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (FMBI), with 980.66k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.86% while institutional investors hold 82.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 113.16M, and float is at 112.93M with Short Float at 2.40%. Institutions hold 82.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 16.67 million shares valued at $265.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.58% of the FMBI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.93 million shares valued at $128.63 million to account for 10.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. which holds 8.43 million shares representing 7.37% and valued at over $90.84 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.45% of the shares totaling 7.37 million with a market value of $79.49 million.

First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBI) is 15.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.31 and a high of $21.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FMBI stock was last observed hovering at around $18.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.85% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -8.41% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.43, the stock is 4.32% and 12.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.48 million and changing 1.82% at the moment leaves the stock 35.10% off its SMA200. FMBI registered -11.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.75.

The stock witnessed a 8.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.69%, and is 6.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.06% over the week and 3.62% over the month.

First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (FMBI) has around 9700 employees, a market worth around $2.12B and $651.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.26 and Fwd P/E is 13.96. Profit margin for the company is 22.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.76% and -13.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.40%).

First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (FMBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (FMBI) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Midwest Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.36 with sales reaching $190.49M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.10% in year-over-year returns.

First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (FMBI) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (FMBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Geoghegan Kevin P, the company’s EVP, Chief Credit Officer. SEC filings show that Geoghegan Kevin P bought 1,631 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $15.33 per share for a total of $25000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1631.0 shares.

First Midwest Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 06 that SMALL MICHAEL (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 06 and was made at $12.44 per share for $24880.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26851.0 shares of the FMBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 17, GILL PHUPINDER (Director) acquired 4,000 shares at an average price of $25.00 for $100000.0. The insider now directly holds 4,000 shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (FMBI).

First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (FMBI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Busey Corporation (BUSE) that is trading -12.75% down over the past 12 months. Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) is 6.08% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.12% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.78.