Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) on Track to Reach $7.00 in a Year

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE: FPH) is 25.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.62 and a high of $9.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FPH stock was last observed hovering at around $7.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.5% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -14.0% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.84, the stock is 6.83% and 16.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 76638.0 and changing -3.80% at the moment leaves the stock 33.48% off its SMA200. FPH registered -18.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.21.

The stock witnessed a 17.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.33%, and is 5.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.64% over the week and 3.64% over the month.

Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) has around 175 employees, a market worth around $474.49M and $188.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 207.27. Profit margin for the company is -13.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.95% and -26.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.90%).

Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Five Point Holdings LLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $31.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 123.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -60.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -78.40% in year-over-year returns.

Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) Top Institutional Holders

89 institutions hold shares in Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH), with 4.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.61% while institutional investors hold 83.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 145.98M, and float is at 64.08M with Short Float at 1.37%. Institutions hold 77.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Luxor Capital Group, LP with over 13.8 million shares valued at $57.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.98% of the FPH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Third Avenue Management, LLC with 10.28 million shares valued at $42.88 million to account for 14.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Long Pond Capital, LP which holds 6.29 million shares representing 9.10% and valued at over $26.22 million, while Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. holds 5.07% of the shares totaling 3.5 million with a market value of $14.6 million.

Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FOSTER JONATHAN F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FOSTER JONATHAN F sold 25 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 09 at a price of $4.23 per share for a total of $106.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 725.0 shares.

Five Point Holdings LLC disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 27 that Luxor Capital Group, LP (10% Owner) bought a total of 968,586 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 27 and was made at $4.30 per share for $4.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.33 million shares of the FPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 15, Luxor Capital Group, LP (10% Owner) acquired 492,600 shares at an average price of $4.55 for $2.24 million. The insider now directly holds 5,711,255 shares of Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH).

Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NEN) that is trading -16.46% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.2% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.89.