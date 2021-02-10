FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR) up 7.13% since start of the year

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE: FSKR) is 7.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.64 and a high of $18.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FSKR stock was last observed hovering at around $17.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35% off its average median price target of $17.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.53% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -6.48% lower than the price target low of $16.50 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $17.57, the stock is 2.94% and 2.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.59 million and changing -1.95% at the moment leaves the stock 14.76% off its SMA200. FSKR registered a gain of 13.43% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.59.

The stock witnessed a 2.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.93%, and is 1.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.58% over the week and 2.42% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 7.99. Distance from 52-week low is 50.94% and -6.24% from its 52-week high.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.52 with sales reaching $175.4M over the same period..

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR) Top Institutional Holders

271 institutions hold shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR), with institutional investors hold 22.89% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 22.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. with over 6.13 million shares valued at $90.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.60% of the FSKR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Oak Hill Advisors, L.P. with 5.96 million shares valued at $87.68 million to account for 3.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Commonwealth Equity Services, LLC which holds 5.41 million shares representing 3.18% and valued at over $79.55 million, while Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. holds 1.09% of the shares totaling 1.86 million with a market value of $30.45 million.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Adams Barbara, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Adams Barbara bought 925 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $17.24 per share for a total of $15942.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1924.0 shares.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that Ford Brian R. (Director) bought a total of 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $17.59 per share for $28144.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4868.0 shares of the FSKR stock.