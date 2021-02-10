G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

267 institutions hold shares in G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII), with 5.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.51% while institutional investors hold 114.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.36M, and float is at 43.12M with Short Float at 14.91%. Institutions hold 101.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.11 million shares valued at $168.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.70% of the GIII Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 4.52 million shares valued at $107.21 million to account for 9.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.26 million shares representing 8.81% and valued at over $55.87 million, while Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC/Adv holds 8.78% of the shares totaling 4.24 million with a market value of $55.64 million.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) is 24.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.96 and a high of $29.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GIII stock was last observed hovering at around $29.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.58% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -73.59% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.51, the stock is 7.27% and 18.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing -0.94% at the moment leaves the stock 84.78% off its SMA200. GIII registered 7.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 162.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.35.

The stock witnessed a 9.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 106.80%, and is 12.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.23% over the week and 5.72% over the month.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) has around 4000 employees, a market worth around $1.37B and $2.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.89 and Fwd P/E is 13.66. Profit margin for the company is 1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 896.96% and -1.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.20%).

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/08/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.22 with sales reaching $533.68M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -34.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -29.30% in year-over-year returns.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GOLDFARB MORRIS, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that GOLDFARB MORRIS bought 14,209 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $5.48 per share for a total of $77865.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.25 million shares.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 02 that GOLDFARB MORRIS (CEO) bought a total of 16,540 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 02 and was made at $5.75 per share for $95105.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.24 million shares of the GIII stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24, GOLDFARB MORRIS (CEO) acquired 20,200 shares at an average price of $6.54 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 3,236,845 shares of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII).

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Guess’ Inc. (GES) that is trading 10.64% up over the past 12 months. Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) is 14.39% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.62% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.16.