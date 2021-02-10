Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT) Is Up 10.71% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) is 10.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.50 and a high of $3.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GALT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.33% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 79.33% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.48, the stock is 14.77% and 4.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing 3.33% at the moment leaves the stock -6.67% off its SMA200. GALT registered -2.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.2591 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.6166.

The stock witnessed a 11.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.88%, and is 17.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.75% over the week and 5.96% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 65.33% and -35.58% from its 52-week high.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.20% this year.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT) Top Institutional Holders

88 institutions hold shares in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT), with 16.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.00% while institutional investors hold 24.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 57.05M, and float is at 40.56M with Short Float at 11.17%. Institutions hold 17.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.6 million shares valued at $5.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.55% of the GALT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.85 million shares valued at $4.94 million to account for 3.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Advisor Group, Inc. which holds 1.04 million shares representing 1.81% and valued at over $2.77 million, while D.A. Davidson & Co. holds 1.50% of the shares totaling 0.85 million with a market value of $2.28 million.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by 10X Fund, L.P., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that 10X Fund, L.P. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $2.04 per share for a total of $20400.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6.34 million shares.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 11 that AMELIO GILBERT F (Director) sold a total of 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 11 and was made at $2.17 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60614.0 shares of the GALT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, 10X Fund, L.P. (10% Owner) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $2.23 for $22300.0. The insider now directly holds 6,346,440 shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT).

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Savara Inc. (SVRA) that is trading -6.88% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.83% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 15.42.